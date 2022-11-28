Tennessee ASC snags orthopedic accreditation

Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center is the first ASC in the state to achieve Advanced Orthopaedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the center said in a release emailed to Becker's Nov. 20.

The center received this certification through the organization's clinical practice guidelines, performance improvement strategies and organizational structure, according to the release.

The ASC also was named one of the country's best ASCs in 2023 by Newsweek.