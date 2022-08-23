Pennsylvania hospital-owned ASC nabs Aetna quality distinction

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s bariatric ASC was recognized by the Aetna Institutes of Quality, the Morning Times reported Aug. 23.

The center earned Aetna IOQ status by having high volumes while meeting clinical quality standards, contract requirements, cost efficiency bariatric surgery access, the report said. It also met requirements that the facility and its providers be credentialed by Aetna and participate in Aetna's network for all plans and products available in the area.

Specific criteria ASCs must meet for the distinction include: