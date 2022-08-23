Pennsylvania hospital-owned ASC nabs Aetna quality distinction

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s bariatric ASC was recognized by the Aetna Institutes of Quality, the Morning Times reported Aug. 23.
The center earned Aetna IOQ status by having high volumes while meeting clinical quality standards, contract requirements, cost efficiency bariatric surgery access, the report said. It also met requirements that the facility and its providers be credentialed by Aetna and participate in Aetna's network for all plans and products available in the area.
Specific criteria ASCs must meet for the distinction include:
- The center must have at least one surgeon who performed at least 100 bariatric surgeries in the last 24 months.
- The center must have had at least 75 total bariatric surgeries performed in the last 12 months.
- Mortality rates within 30 days must be 1 percent or less.
- Reoperation rates within 30 days must be 5 percent or less.
- Major complication rates within 30 days of the initial surgery must be 8 percent or less.
- Revisions within 30 days of the initial surgery must be 5 percent or less.
- All-cause readmission rates within 30 days must be 10 percent or less.