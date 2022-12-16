New Jersey medical center attains ACS Geriatric Surgery Verification

Hackensack (N.J) University Medical Center has received Commitment Level status from the American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification program, according to a Dec. 15 release from Hackensack Meridian Health.

The medical center is one of just 17 hospitals participating in the GSV initiative, which was founded in 2019 and aims to provide a framework for the optimal care and outcomes for geriatric patients undergoing surgery.

Hackensack University Medical Center began seeking this accreditation in January 2021 and seeks to achieve surgical excellence through a variety of systems. These include geriatric vulnerability screens, interdisciplinary input for high-risk elective surgery and management plans for vulnerabilities, among others.

The medical center will next seek to attain GSV Level 1 status. In order to do so, GSV standards must reach at least 50 percent of the hospital’s total population of eligible surgical patients age 75 years or older and be verified in at least one surgical specialty.