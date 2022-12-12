New Jersey children's ASC receives AAAHC accreditation

Fairlawn, N.J.-based Abra Health's Children's Ambulatory Surgery Center has been recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The center was accredited for its high-quality, patient-centered dental surgical care for pediatric patients, and the designation will last three years, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the ASC. The organization is planning to open new dental and primary care facilities in 2023.

"We are thrilled to have received accreditation from the AAAHC," Mackenzie Bayer, vice president of clinical operations at the ASC, said in the release. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who are committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients and their families."