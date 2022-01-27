California ASC becomes bariatric Center of Excellence

Torrance, Calif.-based R&R Surgical Institute's application to become a Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program-accredited center was approved Jan. 26, Qemal Shaholli, director of operations at Torrance Surgical Alliance, told Becker's.

Three notes:

1. The American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery combined their bariatric surgery accreditation programs into one program to achieve one national accreditation standard for bariatric ASCs, the MBSAQIP.

2. The MBSAQIP aims to advance safe, high-quality care for bariatric surgical patients through the accreditation of bariatric ASCs. Facilities achieve accreditation following a review process, which determines if they can maintain certain physical resources, human resources and practice standards. Accredited centers report their outcomes to the MBSAQIP database.

3. Established in 2018, R&R Surgical Institute is a multispecialty ASC with 15 physicians, four operating rooms and overnight stay capabilities. It is also certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.