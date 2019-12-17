Ambulatory providers struggle with thorough documentation, AAAHC study says

Many ambulatory healthcare organizations struggle with thoroughly documenting, updating and verifying medication records, which can increase complication risks and overall costs, according to the AAAHC Institute for Quality Improvement's first-ever Medication Reconciliation benchmarking study.

AAAHC analyzed self-reported data from AAAHC-accredited organizations, reviewing more than 2,200 patient charts involving current or new medications from January to June 2019.

AAAHC also developed resources to provide medication reconciliation guidance and best practices for ambulatory healthcare organizations.

Here's a preview of findings from the report:

1. Surgical and procedural providers documented whether the patient had any known allergies or sensitivities to medications in 86 percent of charts, compared to 75 percent of charts for primary care providers.

2. Medication contraindications were documented in 84 percent of charts by surgical and procedural providers. Primary care providers listed the use of any other medications in 88 percent of charts.



The study is available for download here.

More articles on accreditation:

3 expert insights on ASC, health system joint ventures

ASC could be part of outpatient expansion in California innovation district

4 new joint-venture ASCs — November 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.