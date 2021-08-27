3 recently accredited ASCs

From Michigan to Tennessee, here are three ASCs that were recently accredited:

1. Canton, Ohio-based Oasis Surgery Center gained ambulatory care accreditation from the Joint Commission after an on-site review. The Oasis Surgery Center specializes in orthopedic care, including joint replacement surgery, sports medicine surgeries and pain management care.

2. Hermitage, Tenn.-based Summit Surgery Center received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The ASC is a multispecialty center offering services including ENT, endoscopy, general surgery, ophthalmology, pain management, pediatrics and orthopedics.

3. Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center received accreditation from the AAAHC. The center is a joint venture among local surgeons, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.