2 new ASCs snag AAAHC accreditation

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

Summit Surgery Center and Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the centers confirmed to Becker's ASC Review. 

Grass Lake Surgery Center is a joint venture among local surgeons, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. The 17,800-square-foot ASC opened in April. 

Hermitage, Tenn.-based Summit Surgery Center is a multispecialty center offering services including ENT, endoscopy, general surgery, ophthalmology, pain management, pediatrics and orthopedics.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers