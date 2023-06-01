The most challenging thing about being an anesthesiologist

Twenty-nine percent of anesthesiologists said having to work long hours is the hardest part of their job, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report" for 2023.

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how anesthesiologists respond when asked about the most challenging part of their job, according to Medscape:

Having to work long hours: 29 percent

Having so many rules and regulations: 18 percent

Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from or dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers: 14 percent

Worrying about being sued: 8 percent

Dealing with difficult patients: 7 percent

Working with an EHR system: 5 percent

Danger/risk associated with treating patients with COVID-19: 2 percent

Other: 13 percent

Nothing: 3 percent