Southwest Medical Center strikes anesthesia partnership with Sound Physicians

Liberal, Kan.-based Southwest Medical Center has partnered with multi-specialty medical group Sound Physicians to provide comprehensive anesthesia coverage, according to a Jan. 7 report from KSCB News.

Sound Physicians has a network of 4,000 physicians, advanced practice providers, CRNAs and nurses partnering with 400 hospitals nationwide.

"It will ensure we have anesthesia coverage at all times, which is critical for the high standard of care we provide to our community," SWMC Chief Nursing Officer Sandra Cain told KSCB.