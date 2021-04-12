New Maine law requires payers to cover CRNA anesthesia services

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a law April 6 that requires certified registered nurse anesthetist services be covered and reimbursed by payers.

The law also states payers may not prohibit CRNAs from participating in provider networks, according to an April 9 release. Payers are required to provide coverage for services within the CRNA scope of practice.

There are more than 350 CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists in Maine, the release said. Approximately 60 percent of anesthetics in Maine's critical access and rural hospitals are delivered by CRNAs.

The law affects policies that go into effect or renew on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

