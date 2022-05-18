CRNAs given full practice authority in Michigan 

Michigan became the 20th state to opt out of the physician supervision requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists, according to a May 10 news release from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Anesthesia services are provided predominantly by CRNAs in the state's critical access hospitals, and CRNAs comprise 68 percent of the state's anesthesia care providers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signing of the bill ensures "patients have access to value-based, high-quality care," Adam Kuz, CRNA, president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said in the release.