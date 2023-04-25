Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 6 notes

Here are six anesthesia updates to know:

1. St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash., part of Tacoma-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, recently cut ties with its anesthesia group, which has been struggling with staffing and recruiting issues. Here are four things to know.

2. Cigna has lowered reimbursements for non-medically directed procedures performed by certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15 percent.

3. Here are five numbers that provide insight into anesthesiologist compensation, burnout and more.

4. The New Mexico Legislature passed a bill April 4 that expands the scope of anesthesiologist assistants. The bill would eliminate a clause on anesthesiologist assistant practices — which stipulates that after July 2025, they would not be allowed to practice outside of the University of New Mexico Health System in Albuquerque.

5. New York filled the most anesthesiology residency program positions for 2023, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.

6. There are 42,264 total active anesthesiologists in the country, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."