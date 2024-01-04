Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 5 key stories in 1 month

From license suspensions to leadership moves, here are five anesthesiologists who have made headlines since Dec. 5:

1. Paul Giacopelli, MD, an anesthesiologist affiliated with Northwell Health has been arrested for allegedly giving a woman anesthesia without her knowledge and sexually abusing her on multiple occasions.

2. A surgery team at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland performed the system's first surgical removal of a herniated disc without the use of general anesthesia. The surgical team included neurosurgeon Josiah Orina, MD, and anesthesiologist Kevin Blaine, MD.

3. The license of anesthesiologist Jeffrey Christensen, MD, who has been affiliated with Casper-based Wyoming Surgical Center, has been suspended after an investigation involving missing fentanyl.

4. Katherine Grichnik, MD, chief of anesthesiology services at SCA Health, joined the strategic advisory board at healthcare tech-enabled solutions firm Surgical Directions.

5. Former Los Angeles-based anesthesiologist Stephen Kyo-Sung Kim, MD, was ordered to be released following two years in prison in connection with a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow physician during surgery.