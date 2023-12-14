Anesthesia

ASC anesthesiologist's license suspended following missing fentanyl  

The license of anesthesiologist Jeffrey Christensen, MD, who has been affiliated with Casper-based Wyoming Surgical Center, has been suspended after an investigation involving  missing fentanyl, K2 Radio reported Dec. 12.

On Oct. 25, a nurse at the ASC found a discrepancy in the number of fentanyl vials used by Dr. Christensen that day and reported the information to the Wyoming Professional Assistance Program. 

Dr. Christensen later admitted he diverted a vial but did not use it, as well as that he had used fentanyl earlier in the year. He then failed to provide a nail sample for testing, the report said. 

The Wyoming Board of Medicine suspended his license Dec. 5. 

