Anesthesia machine market expected to hit $14B in 2024

The global market for anesthesia machines is expected to hit $14.1 billion in 2024, according to a July 29 report from FactMR.

Global demand for anesthesia machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034, with sales projected to hit $25.2 billion.

Portable anesthesia machines account for a significant share of this growth, with sales at $6.9 million in 2024. Overall growth of this industry is being driven by rising demand for surgeries, technological advances in surgical procedures and the growing number of ASCs nationwide.