5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Austin

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Austin, Texas, earns $660,500 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Austin, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $660,500 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $648,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $616,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting

4. $615,800 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $580,200 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting