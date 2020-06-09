65 total knee replacement surgeons to know | 2020

Becker's is thrilled to feature 65 total knee replacement surgeons to know in 2020.

The surgeons featured on this list have led accomplished careers and hold leadership positions at some of the top institutions across the U.S. The list was developed through nominations and internal research. Individuals do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. The list is presented in alphabetical order.

Aaron Altenburg, MD. Altenburg Joint Replacement Surgery (Pocatello, Idaho). Dr. Altenburg focuses his practice on providing orthopedic care with a sense of community. During his career, Dr. Altenburg has engaged in extensive research on total joint replacements and outcomes for total hip replacements. He is a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Timothy Alton, MD. Proliance Orthopedic Associates (Seattle). Dr. Alton specializes in primary and revision total joint replacements and is moving those procedures into the outpatient setting. He practices at Proliance Orthopedic Associates and is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Thomas Amalfitano, MD. Cumberland Valley Surgery Center (Hagerstown, Md.). Dr. Amalfitano is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and an elected member of Sigma Xi, a national honor society for scientific research. He specializes in hip and knee replacements while operating as a team physician for the Washington Nationals.

Robert Barrack, MD. Washington University Physicians (St. Louis). A veteran of the U.S. Navy who received a commendation medal for his achievements in medical research, Dr. Barrack has had a storied career and directed the adult reconstructive surgery and residency programs at New Orleans-based Tulane Medical School for 13 years. He also served as a traveling fellow with the American Orthopaedic Association before joining the faculty of St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine in 2004. Dr. Barrack has received several high honors, including the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Excellence in Research Award and The Knee Society's Chitranjan S. Ranawat, MD, Award.

C. Lowry Barnes, MD. UAMS Health (Little Rock, Ark.). Dr. Barnes is president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons as well as the Carl L. Nelson, MD, Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery at UAMS Health. He focuses his practice on total joint replacements and has published more than 250 peer-reviewed articles on the topic. He also holds four patents for orthopedic devices as the designer of multiple hip and knee implants.

Michael Berend, MD. Midwest Center for Joint Replacement (Indianapolis). Dr. Berend has published more than 75 peer-reviewed articles in medical journals including the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, Journal of Arthroplasty and Clinical Orthopaedics. He is one of about 50 members of The Knee Society and The Hip Society, as well as a board member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Keith Berend, MD. Joint Implant Surgeons (New Albany, Ohio). Dr. Berend has authored more than 180 peer-reviewed articles and is one of about 50 members of both The Knee Society and The Hip Society. In 2013, he received the award for Leaders in Total Joint Replacement: Generation Next, and in 2015, he received the Arthritis Foundation Pioneer in Medicine award.

Richard Berger, MD. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (Chicago). Dr. Berger focuses his practice on minimally invasive hip and knee replacement. He is an assistant professor at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center and leveraged his background in mechanical engineering to design gender-specific implants for active patients. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Berger continues to conduct research and pioneer new techniques for knee surgery.

Thomas Bernasek, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa). A founding member of Florida Orthopaedic Institute, Dr. Bernasek is an internationally recognized expert in joint replacement. Dr. Bernasek's several notable titles include director of Florida Orthopaedic Institute's adult reconstruction fellowship and medical director at Tampa General Hospital's Center for Bloodless Medicine and Surgery. He is a past president of Hillsborough County (Fla.) Medical Association and a former associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa.

Michael Bolognesi, MD. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). A native of Durham, Dr. Bolognesi sees orthopedic patients at four locations in the area. Notably, 62 percent of the procedures he performs are knee replacements, with hip replacements and major hip surgeries making up the other procedures. Dr. Bolognesi is the immediate past president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Joseph Bosco III, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Bosco is an orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone Health and president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He also serves as the director of quality and patient safety at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital and vice chair for clinical affairs in the department of orthopedic medicine. During his time at NYU Langone, he has pioneered several orthopedic procedures and focused on researching knee and shoulder injuries.

Matthew Walter Bradley, MD. Midwest Bone and Joint Surgery (Highland, Ill.). A licensed orthopedic surgeon in three states — Missouri, Oregon and Illinois — Dr. Bradley is one of four members of Midwest Bone and Joint Surgery. He is also affiliated with HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill., HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Ill., and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland. Dr. Bradley is trained in robotic-arm assisted hip surgery as well as robotic-assisted partial and total knee surgery.

James Caillouette, MD. Newport Orthopedic Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.). The chairman behind Hoag Memorial Hospital's orthopedic surgery department and Newport Orthopedic Institute, Dr. Caillouette performs more than 500 joint replacements and 100 knee arthroscopies annually. He is a past president of the California Orthopaedic Association and a former director of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. Dr. Caillouette notably is the named inventor on 14 patents.

David Cashen, MD. Coastal Orthopedics & Pain Management (Bradenton, Fla.). Dr. Cashen serves as medical director of the Orthopaedic Spine & Joint Center at Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center while overseeing the orthopedic residency programs at Blake Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, both in Bradenton. He completed a joint replacement fellowship at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, Va., as well as another at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand.

Andrew Cooper, MD. Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater, Fla.). Dr. Cooper specializes in partial and total knee and hip replacements, including computer-assisted navigation joint replacements and revision surgery. In 2012, he co-founded orthopedic software company JointPoint, where he serves as CMO.

Michael Dayton, MD. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Serving as vice chair of education as well as program director for the University of Colorado's orthopedic residency program, Dr. Dayton is heavily involved in the education of future clinicians. He is also immersed in conducting research for his specialty, holding memberships in societies such as the Orthopaedic Research Society and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Craig Della Valle, MD. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (Chicago). Dr. Della Valle is the chief of adult reconstructive surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He focuses his clinical practice on total knee replacement and has co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications on knee replacement topics. He is a past president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and has performed around 9,000 joint replacements during his career.

Aditya Derasari, MD. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City). Specializing in total hip and knee replacements — including complex revisions of failed joint replacements — Dr. Derasari practices at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he created a rapid recovery program for joint replacement patients. Dr. Derasari is also an assistant professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, with work published in medical journals including The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

Keith Fehring, MD. OrthoCarolina (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Fehring is a celebrated orthopedic surgeon who specializes in knee and hip replacement surgeries, including anterior hip replacements. He earned the Mark B. Coventry Adult Reconstructive Fellowship Award from the Mayo Clinic in 2014 and has published several articles in professional journals on joint replacements. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

David Fox, MD. Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (San Antonio). Dr. Fox has been performing partial and total joint replacements, hip and knee reconstructions, and arthroscopy procedures for more than 24 years. An avid researcher, Dr. Fox has conducted various studies with Northeast Orthopaedics' in-office research team, including trials on deep vein thrombosis in hip and knee replacement surgeries and on osteoarthritis pain.

Kenneth Gustke, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa). Dr. Gustke is Florida Orthopaedic Institute's past president and one of the group's founding members. Trained in robotic-arm assisted knee replacement, Dr. Gustke holds three patents related to hip replacement design. He serves as a consultant to a computer navigation company and has co-designed eight total hip replacement implants and a total knee replacement system with four implant options — innovations that have been used in treating hundreds of thousands of patients around the world.

Steven Haas, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Haas is the chief of knee service at Hospital for Special Surgery. He has devoted his career to developing new surgical techniques for less invasive knee procedures and has received multiple patents for innovative high-performance knee replacement designs. Dr. Haas has also built a reputation as a knee expert, appearing on CBS News and other media outlets to discuss knee surgery and authoring more than 100 publications in orthopedic literature.

Michael Hajek, MD. Melissa Memorial Hospital (Holyoke, Colo.). Dr. Hajek has more than 38 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee and hip replacements. He is passionate about rural healthcare and serves a population of 2,200 at Melissa Memorial, a 15-bed critical access hospital in northeastern Colorado.

William Hamilton, MD. Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic (Fairfax, Va.). Dr. Hamilton is a joint replacement specialist, focusing on complex procedures. He was the first surgeon in the Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System to perform anterior total hip replacement in 2009 and he continues to stay on the forefront of technology, including computer-assisted surgery and tissue-sparing techniques. He was awarded the Insall Knee Society traveling fellowship and is a member of Operation Walk USA.

Ben Hansen, MD. University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Dr. Hansen specializes in primary and revision hip and knee replacements. In 2019, he left the University of Missouri-Columbia to join the orthopedic surgery department of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Gregory Hicken, MD. St. George (Utah) Surgical Center. Dr. Hicken is an accomplished total joint replacement specialist who has been practicing with Logan, Utah-based Alpine Orthopedic Specialists since 1999. A past chairman of the Logan Regional Hospital orthopedic department, Dr. Hicken has also served as assistant director of the Austin (Texas) Health & Rehabilitation Center. Now, at St. George Surgical Center — southern Utah's longest-running ASC — Dr. Hicken has played a major role in developing the center's robotic-assisted surgery program.

Howard Hirsch, MD. Ochsner Health Center-Kenner (La.). A member of the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction, Dr. Hirsch specializes in hip and knee replacements. He is a former faculty member of Brown University in Providence, R.I., a city where he practiced for 25 years before returning to his home state of Louisiana in 2018.

Richard Iorio, MD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). At Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Iorio is chief of adult reconstruction and total joint arthroplasty, as well as vice chair of clinical effectiveness. Dr. Iorio's clinical practice centers on knee and hip replacements, and he is the first vice president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Joshua Jacobs, MD. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (Chicago). Dr. Jacobs is the chair of the department of orthopedic surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. His practice focuses on total knee and hip replacements, and he works with orthopedic implant companies to develop and test new devices. Dr. Jacobs has published prolifically on materials used for prosthetic devices, earning awards from national societies for his research. In 2016, Dr. Jacobs was elected to the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Robert Benjamin Jones, MD. Mercy Clinic (Ozark, Mo.). Dr. Jones is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in complex primary and revision total joint replacements. He also performs partial joint replacements and the anterior total hip replacement approach. He completed his fellowship in adult reconstruction and orthopedic surgery at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Bertrand Kaper, MD. Orthopaedic Specialists of Scottsdale (Ariz.). Dr. Kaper is chief of orthopedic surgery at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center. He specializes in knee, hip and shoulder surgery, with particular expertise in robotic-assisted knee surgery. Dr. Kaper started his own practice in 1999 and has performed more than 10,000 surgeries throughout his career.

Jim Keeney, MD. MU Health Care (Columbia, Mo.). A fellow of both the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Orthopaedic Association, Dr. Keeney serves as president of the University of Missouri Orthopaedic Association and chair of the Mid-America Orthopaedic Association. He is also associate editor of the Journal of Knee Surgery. Dr. Keeney was recognized as an exemplary reviewer for the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery in 2017 and as a top reviewer for Clinical Orthopaedics in 2018.

Claudette Lajam, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Lajam is an associate professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine with a vested interest in quality improvement, health disparities and total joint replacement. She serves as secretary of the board of councilors for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Robert Li, MD. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City). Dr. Li joined NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in September 2017, wanting to be involved in the hospital's efforts to improve orthopedic care in the community where he was born and raised. Additionally, Dr. Li helps train the next generation of orthopedic specialists as an assistant professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He is trained in robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacements, as well as robotic-arm assisted hip surgery.

David Liebelt, MD, PhD. Ascension All Saints Specialty Care Center (Racine, Wis.). As director of hip and knee reconstruction at All Saints in Racine, Dr. Liebelt is focused on using the latest scientific and clinical evidence to alleviate patients' pain and get them back to doing the things they love. He is a fellowship-trained member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and has been invited to present his work at conferences across the nation.

Adolph Lombardi, MD. Joint Implant Surgeons (New Albany, Ohio). Dr. Lombardi has designed several devices for knee surgery, including the Maxim knee system and the Vanguard knee system. He is past president of the Knee Society and the Hip Society, as well as founder and president of Operation Walk USA, a nonprofit medical service organization that provides knee and hip replacements for individuals in underserved parts of the world.

Jess Lonner, MD. Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia). Dr. Lonner is a professor of orthopedic surgery at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, as well as a partner at Rothman Orthopaedics, where he primarily performs partial and total knee replacements. In 2008, he became one of the country's first surgeons to adopt robotic technology for knee surgery. Dr. Lonner has also authored more than 250 scientific papers, reviews and book chapters on knee surgery. He is a past president of the Philadelphia Orthopaedic Society and board member of the Knee Society.

Michael Manning, DO. St. George (Utah) Surgical Center. Dr. Manning has cared for thousands of patients during his 14-year career in orthopedics and focuses on tailoring care plans to patients' unique needs. One of four team members at St. George-based Novatio Orthopaedics Renewed, Dr. Manning is certified in robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery and fluent in Spanish and English.

Jay Marumoto, MD. Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu). Dr. Marumoto is chief of the orthopedic surgery department at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu and an assistant clinical orthopedic surgery professor at the University of Hawaii, also in Honolulu. One of 12 physicians at Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii, as well as team physician for the University of Hawaii Football and Athletic Department, Dr. Marumoto still finds time to share his expertise on sports injuries at lectures around the country.

Robert Mayle, MD. California Pacific Orthopaedics (San Francisco). Dr. Mayle is a joint replacement surgeon who has also published numerous book chapters and articles on his research. His research has earned him awards from national organizations and he is affiliated with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction.

David Mayman, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Mayman is an expert at computer-navigated joint replacements, performing more than 700 procedures per year. He is co-director of computer assisted surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery, with a background in incorporating new technologies into joint replacement procedures. Dr. Mayman also serves as chief of the surgical arthritis service at HSS while researching knee and hip biomechanics and arthritis treatment.

John McAllister II, MD. Advanced Bone & Joint (St. Peters, Mo., O'Fallon, Mo.). A provider at Advanced Bone & Joint for more than three decades, Dr. McAllister today serves as the practice's president. He is also chief of staff at Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon, a consultant to DonJoy and Salient Surgical Technologies, and a partial owner in St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center, where he previously was medical director. Dr. McAllister's many professional memberships include the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.

Nader Nassif, MD. Newport Orthopedic Institute (Irvine, Calif.). Dr. Nassif is a joint replacement surgeon focused on minimally invasive techniques and direct anterior total hip replacement. His work has earned honors from the Arthritis Foundation, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and Orthopaedic Research Society.

John Nettrour, MD. MU Health Care (Columbia). Dr. Nettrour has more than 25 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon, specializing in knee and hip replacements as well as meniscus tears. A former member of the Mayo Fellows Association, Dr. Nettrour today serves on the political action committees of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

Ryan Nunley, MD. Washington University Orthopedics (St. Louis). Dr. Nunley focuses on patients who need primary or revision total joint replacements as well as treating all degenerative conditions of the hip and knee. His research interests include image-guided surgery and joint replacement in patients under 65 years old. Dr. Nunley completed the Health Policy Fellowship from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and has written for the organization's newsletters.

Mary O'Connor, MD. Yale Medicine (New Haven, Conn.). Serving as the first director of Yale Medicine's Center for Musculoskeletal Care, Dr. O'Connor is leading the health system's efforts in integrated musculoskeletal care programming and biological therapies for musculoskeletal conditions. She is a past president of five organizations, including the International Society of Limb Salvage, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons.

R. Scott Oliver, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.). Dr. Oliver is chief of surgery at the hospital and president of Duxbury, Mass.-based Plymouth Bay Orthopaedic Associates, which he founded in 1982. He is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and specializes in minimally invasive knee replacements, including robotic-assisted knee surgeries.

Mark Pagnano, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Serving as immediate past president of the Knee Society, Dr. Paganano is an accomplished orthopedic surgeon. The recipient of several awards and honors, he was named a two-time winner of the Knee Society's Clinical Research Award. Dr. Pagano also served as chairman of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' adult reconstruction knee instructional course from 2018 to 2019.

Javad Parvizi, MD. Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia). Dr. Parvizi is director of clinical research at Rothman Orthopaedics and the James Edwards professor chair of orthopedics at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He has performed more than 10,000 joint procedures and is known as an expert in periprosthetic joint infection, joint preservation and joint reconstruction. He has authored more than 800 peer-reviewed scientific papers and received more than 50 awards and honors for his research, including funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Andrew Pearle, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Pearle is chief of sports medicine at HSS and director of the health system's Computer Assisted Surgery Center. He also serves as editor-in-chief of Techniques in Knee Surgery — an orthopedic journal — and associate team physician for the New York Mets. Dr. Pearle has authored more than 90 original manuscripts on knee surgery and made presentations on new knee surgery techniques and technologies at industry meetings.

Christopher Peters, MD. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). Holding the position of second vice president for the Knee Society, Dr. Peters also chairs the department of orthopedics at the University of Utah School of Medicine. He has extensive research experience and has published 182 journal articles and 21 book chapters.

Joel Politi, MD. Orthopaedic One (Easton, Ohio). Dr. Politi is involved in clinical research and orthopedic publications in addition to his clinical work as a joint replacement surgeon. He was one of the first surgeons in central Ohio to perform same-day joint replacements and earned the Arthritis Foundation's Pioneer in Medicine award in 2015. The Mount Carmel Foundation also honored Dr. Politi with the Guardian Angel Award three times.

Chris Pomery, MD. OrthoIndy (Indianapolis). Dr. Pomeroy specializes in total knee and hip replacement procedures. He is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and completed his total joint replacement fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, N.C. He played on two national championship soccer teams while receiving his undergraduate degree at Indiana University.

Zachary Post, MD. Rothman Orthopaedics (Egg Harbor Township, N.J.). After working in private practice in Montana and Utah, Dr. Post joined Rothman Orthopaedics in 2011. He focuses his practice on knee and hip replacement and reconstruction, and he has an interest in minimally invasive procedures. Dr. Post completed his fellowship at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Martin Roche, MD. Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.). Dr. Roche is co-chair of the knee program at Holy Cross Hospital, where he also serves as director of the robotics program and director of the adult reconstruction fellowship. Since joining Holy Cross Hospital in 1996, Dr. Roche has performed thousands of reconstructive joint procedures, as well as the world's first sensor- and robotic-assisted knee surgery. He is the founder of medical products company Orthosensor and a clinical developer of the Mako Surgical knee system.

Alexander Sah, MD. Orthopaedic Associates at the Institute for Joint Restoration (Fremont, Calif.). Dr. Sah is the co-director of the Institute for Joint Restoration and Research, a position he has held since 2012. He is also director of the institute's outpatient joint replacement program and chair of the IJRR Research and Education Committee. Dr. Sah also serves on the board of directors, Northern California district, of the California Orthopedic Association.

Bruce Seideman, MD. Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset (Great Neck, N.Y.). Dr. Seidman was chief of Manhasset-based North Shore University Hospital's joint replacement services for about 11 years, and he now holds the same title at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, N.Y. Dr. Seidman is also president of Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Theodore Shybut, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Serving as the medical director of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and head team physician for Texas Southern University in Houston, Dr. Shybut is an accomplished orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. He sits on the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons committee on evidence-based quality and value, as well as the public relations committee of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. Dr. Shybut has been recognized as a leader in his field, earning recognition from Houstonia Magazine.

Brett Smith, MD. Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Gulf Breeze, Fla.). Dr. Smith is an orthopedic surgeon at Andrews Institute focused on joint replacement and preservation. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and earned the Physician of Excellence Award from Paradise Valley Hospital in 2005. He also focuses on research and has published several articles in professional journals.

Bryan Springer, MD. OrthoCarolina (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Springer is a past president of the Musculoskeletal Infection Society and chair of the education council for the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. He currently leads OrthoCarolia's fellowship program and serves as medical director of Operation Walk Carolinas. He is the second vice president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Andrew Stoeckl, MD. Excelsior Orthopaedics (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Stoeckl specializes in minimally invasive knee, shoulder and foot procedures. He is president of the Excelsior Orthopaedics board of directors and team physician for the Buffalo Bisons AAA baseball team. He has previous experience as assistant team physician for the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.

Robert Trousdale, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Trousdale is the Knee Society's first vice president. A noted researcher and surgeon, he received the society's Chitranjan S. Ranawat MD Award in 2018. He has earned recognition on several other occasions, including two awards for research presented at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons annual meeting in 2015 and 2019.

James Van Horne, MD. Paragon Orthopedic Center (Grants Pass, Ore.). Dr. Van Horne focuses his practice on outpatient knee and hip replacements. He has performed around 400 to 500 joint replacements annually during his 20-plus year career. Dr. Van Horne also champions an individualized multimodal pain control program to help patients stop taking narcotics two to 14 days after surgery.

Nicolas Violante, DO. Excelsior Orthopaedics (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Violante treats patients who need primary and revision total joint replacements, focusing on minimally invasive techniques including the anterior approach to hip replacements. He completed his fellowship in joint reconstruction at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Varacallo, MD. Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Pa.). Dr. Varacallo is co-founder of Orthomentor — an organization striving to "revolutionize the concept of mentorship" in orthopedics. He also has a passion for research and has been involved with more than 250 publications since 2015 and is actively investigating orthopedic outcomes of elective total joint arthroplasty and isolated extremity trauma. Additionally, Dr. Varacallo serves as team physician and team surgeon for Clarion (Pa.) University, Penn State DuBois athletics and other organizations.

