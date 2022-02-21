Young Innovations acquires surgical supplier

Medical supply company Young Innovations is acquiring pharmaceutical and surgical supplier Medical Purchasing Solutions.

"We are excited to support the ongoing growth of MPS's business, employees, customers, vendors and brand as a part of our broader global portfolio," Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations, said in a Feb. 21 news release.

John Discerni and Denis McNicholl, co-CEOs of Medical Purchasing Solutions, will maintain leadership roles at MPS. There will be no changes to ordering and service procedures for customers or vendors, according to the release.