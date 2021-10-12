US inflation surge linked to supply chain problems & more: 7 updates

Supply chain industry trade groups are warning of a "system collapse" if governments don't step in.

Here are seven supply chain updates from the past two weeks:

1. Throughout the pandemic, hospitals across the U.S. have spent more than $3 billion to source personal protective equipment, according to an analysis conducted by Premier.

2. Boston Scientific entered a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical for $1.75 billion.

3. DeRoyal Industries recalled 2,856 procedure packs that contain an irrigation warming set that may leak aluminum.

4. The U.S. supply of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests is set to quadruple by December.

5. Inflation surged in recent months because of pandemic-related pressures, including such supply chain issues as shipping trouble and a strong demand for goods from Asia.

6. Norco, a regional supplier of medical oxygen based in Boise, Idaho, sent a notice to hospitals that oxygen is being used at "astounding rates" and asked the hospitals to conserve oxygen supplies when possible.

7. Supply chain industry trade groups warned of a "global transport system collapse" if governments don't restore freedom of movement to transport workers in an open letter sent to heads of state attending the United Nations General Assembly.