Top 15 medtech companies by revenue | 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the medical device industry harder than most in fiscal year 2021.

Orthopedic device companies struggled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced hospitals and health systems to postpone elective surgeries, though makers of diagnostic tests and some other kinds of medical equipment came out ahead.

Seven of the top 15 medical device companies by revenue posted losses in fiscal year 2020, but eight managed gains, according to Medical Product Outsourcing's 2021 report 2021 report.

The biggest gain among the top 15 was Abbott Labs, with a 13.2 percent revenue increase. The biggest loss, at negative 11.6 percent, was Johnson & Johnson, which nonetheless retained its No. 2 overall position from 2020.

Here are the top 15 medical device companies by revenue, along with their prior year revenue and percentage revenue change:

1. Medtronic: $30.12B

2020 revenue: $28.93B

Percentage change: +4%

2. Johnson & Johnson: $22.95B

2020 revenue: $25.96 Billion

Percentage change: -11.6%

3. Abbott: $22.59B

2020 revenue: $19.95 Billion

Percentage change: +13.2%

4. Philips: $19.32B

2020 revenue: $17.10 Billion

Percentage change: +13%

5. GE Healthcare: $18.01B

2020 revenue: $19.9 Billion

Percentage change: -10%

6. BD: $17.11B

2020 revenue: $17.29 Billion

Percentage change: -1%

7. Siemens Healthineers: $16.93B

2020 revenue: $16.99 billion

Percentage change: -.01%

8. Cardinal Health: $15.44B

2020 revenue: $15.63 Billion

Percentage change: -1.2%

9. Stryker: $14.35B

2020 revenue: $14.88 billion

Percentage change: -3.6%

10. Baxter: $11.67B

2020 revenue: $11.40 billion

Percentage change: +3%

11. Boston Scientific: $9.91B

2020 revenue: $10.73 billion

Percentage change: -7.6%

12. B. Braun: $9.12B

2020 revenue: $8.39 billion

Percentage change: +8.7%

13. 3M Health Care: $8.34B

2020 revenue: $7.43 billion

Percentage change: +12.3%

14. EssilorLuxottica: $8.25B

2020 revenue: $8.84 billion

Percentage change: +6.7%

15. Danaher: $7.40B

2020 revenue: $6.56 Billion

Percentage change: +12.8%