Supply chain problems expected to worsen & 7 more updates

Here are eight supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. Premier and Resilinc have partnered to boost visibility into the healthcare supply chain and help health systems avoid disruptions to their supply chain.

2. The National Institutes of Health is investing $70 million to bring more at-home COVID-19 tests to market.

3. A CNN investigation found that tens of millions of fake, secondhand nitrile gloves have been imported to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. HHS invested more than half a billion dollars to boost manufacturing of supplies needed to increase domestic COVID-19 testing.

5. Federal authorities are investigating several shipments of fake 3M N95 masks sent to Cleveland Clinic during the pandemic.

6. Cook Medical recalled all lots of its transseptal needles after receiving complaints of rust on some of the needles.

7. Medline plans to invest $77.5 million to build a new distribution center in Bonner Springs, Kan.

8. Supply chain bottlenecks that are being felt across the globe are going to get worse, according to a Moody's Analytics report.