No letup in supply chain crawl this year & 5 more updates

Six supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. Diagnostic companies are racing to test the efficiency of COVID-19 test in detecting the omicron variant. Here are six COVID-19 test-makers whose products can detect the variant.

2. The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is sending extra units of blood to a local blood center for the eight victims hospitalized in the school shooting in Oxford Township, Mich. The program, which comprises 25 blood centers across the nation, is committed to preparing for mass transfusion disasters through the collection of extra units for an emergency reserve.

3. Companies making and selling unreliable masks made nearly $30 million in October.

4. Supply chain issues are likely to persist through next summer, Jim Snabe, chairman of Munich, Germany-based Siemens and Copenhagen, Denmark-based Maersk, told CNBC.

5. Hours-of-service exemptions for truckers carrying pandemic-related freight have been extended to ensure capacity to respond to a potential rise in COVID-19 cases.

6. Delayed shipments at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., led to shortages in medical supplies across the country.