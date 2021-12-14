Distributors seek 'fast pass' for medical supply transport & 6 more supply chain updates

Here are seven supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. The Health Industry Distributors Association, a trade association representing medical supply distributors, is calling for a "fast pass" system to prioritize and speed medical supplies and devices through the U.S. transportation system.

2. Here are the 10 largest medical supply recalls of 2021.

3. Increased demand for blood amid ongoing supply shortages has some San Diego hospital officials worried that surgeries will need to be delayed.

4. A proposed $70 million, 200,000-square-foot plant in Sandersville, Ga., owned by Washington, D.C.-based Redstone Investments Group, would produce nitrile gloves, William Curtis, CEO of Redstone Investments, told Becker's.

5. Pandemic-related supply chain challenges escalated in 2021, leaving many hospitals across the nation low on basic medical supplies amid the surge of the delta variant.

6. The Healthcare Supply Chain Association named Todd Ebert permanent president and CEO of the organization, effective Dec. 7.

7. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Port Washington, N.Y.-based Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare announced the recall of 496,100 Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails.