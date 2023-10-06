3 recent PE deals shaping the industry

Private equity has an increasing interest in healthcare, particularly cardiology, EHR companies and physician groups:

Here are three recent private equity deals that are shaping the industry.

1. Private equity group Ascend Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in Seoul Medical Group. With the deal, Ascend will provide the physician-run association with capital and infrastructure, among other support.

2. Private equity group Thoma Bravo inked a deal to acquire EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare for around $1.61 billion. The deal, which will be completed in the fourth quarter, was unanimously approved by EHR vendor's board of directors.

3. A California state regulator has put Medical Properties Trust's deal to secure $375 million in new financing from third-party lenders for Prospect Medical Holdings on hold. Medical Properties Trust, the nation's largest hospital landlord, did not disclose the hold in its second quarter results, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 18.