'The history speaks for itself:' Spine practice celebrates 85 years

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year and continues to look for new ways to expand and innovate, local news outlet WKRC reported Aug. 25.

"The history speaks for itself,” CEO Mark Vorherr told the news outlet. "The doctors that are involved in neurosurgical care here are constantly educating themselves and the community."

In the last three months, the practice added neurosurgeon Zachary Plummer, MD, and appointed Christine Stuppy as chief strategy officer. It also submitted plans to build an ASC in Springboro, Ohio.

"I think Dr. [Frank] Mayfield set the foundation, and the others that followed grew this institution to be built to last," said Bill Tobler, MD, a neurosurgeon at the practice. "Because we continue to grow, we continue to innovate. We don't stand still, and we are looking with wide-open eyes at the future."