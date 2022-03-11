Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic offers chronic low back pain treatment

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic now offers the Intracept procedure, a minimally invasive procedure for chronic low back pain, in its outpatient surgery center.

The Intracept procedure is performed by inserting a specialized probe that targets a nerve in the vertebrae. It then uses heat to disable the nerve, making it unable to transmit pain signals, according to a March 9 news release shared with Becker's.

The procedure takes 60 to 90 minutes and doesn't use implants.

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic has seven clinic locations across north Florida and south Georgia.