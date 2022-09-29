Ohio surgery center marks 15 years

USPI affiliate Mayfield Spine Surgery Center recently celebrated its 15th year serving patients in the Cincinnati area.

The physician-owned center's surgeons have completed more than 86,000 outpatient procedures since its inception in 2007, according to a Sept. 27 news release from the center.

“We are proud to commemorate [our staff's] dedication to serving Cincinnati and we look forward to making a continued impact over the next 15 years and beyond," Brad Skidmore, MD, chairman of the center, said in the release.