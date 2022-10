NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, Miss. installed the Mazor X Stealth edition robot at its ASC in the same city, the Northside Sun reported Oct. 19.

NewSouth NeuroSpine's ASC is the first in Mississippi to add the technology. Matthew VanLandingham, MD, used the robot in a spinal fusion case in July, the report said.

Mazor X Stealth edition uses real time navigation and can improve precision and reduce radiation exposure.

NewSouth NeuroSpine was founded in 2008 and has 13 physicians.