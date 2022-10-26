New tech aims to measure physician performance

Physician Insights, a new tool created by Agilon Health, will be able to measure physicians' performance and enhance healthcare delivery.

The platform has been adopted by more than 14 primary care practices across the country and uses technology including artificial intelligence, according to a Sept. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

The tool synthesizes data across multiple touchpoints, synching with EMR and payer platforms to show indicators of a physician's performance in a condensed format.

The platform also measures how often primary care physicians are performing annual wellness visits, seeing chronically ill patients and executing post-hospitalization appointments.

Practices can use the platform to identify opportunities for physician growth and development, enhance finances and improve patient outcomes, according to the news release.