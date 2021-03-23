Key considerations for adding spine procedures: 2 surgeons weigh in

From surgical benefits to payer challenges and implementation protocols, two spine surgeons outline key considerations for adding a new spine procedure:

Note: Responses are lightly edited for style and clarity.

Question: What are your key considerations when adding a new spine procedure at your practice?

Isaac Moss, MD. UConn Musculoskeletal Institute (Farmington, Conn.): First, one must ask: Does the new procedure address an unmet need or have the potential to improve outcomes for my patients, practice or operating room workflow? If not, then one must question why a new procedure would be adopted. If the new procedure does meet an unmet need or improve outcomes, then one must consider what barriers there may be to adoption. These include technological, practical and financial. Once this analysis is complete, a cost/benefit profile can be created to determine if adoption of the procedure will be worth the investment of time and resources to implement it.

Jonathan Stieber, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City): Considerations:

1. Is there sufficient experience with the procedure to anticipate, at a minimum, equivalent safety and efficacy in comparison to my current standard of treatment?

2. Does the technology and technique associated with the procedure hold the realistic promise of improved outcomes for my patients?

3. Will the payer approval and reimbursement landscape permit the new procedure to be a viable option for timely treatment of insured patients?

