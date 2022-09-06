Dr. Kingsley Chin forms company focused on ASCs

Kingsley Chin, MD, formed a new company, Nanisx, to push minimally invasive spine technology into ASCs.

The company will be divided into two divisions: Nanisx Pain for interventional pain management and Nanisx Ortho-Neuro, according to a Sept. 6 news release. Dr. Chin, CEO and founder of KICVentures Group, merged the investment firm's holdings in three portfolio companies, NanoFUSE Biologics, InSpan and Sacrix, to create Nanisx.

Nanisx plans to announce a CEO in the near future, and the process to initiate an IPO was started.