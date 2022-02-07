5 spine ASCs to know

Here are five spine-driven ASCs to know:

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center is a fully licensed, fully equipped, 7,200-square-foot facility with two main operating rooms and a special procedure room. Its 12 physicians specialize in orthopedic spinal surgery and total knee and hip replacements.

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The Cascade Brain and Spine Center was built in 2007. The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care-accredited and Medicare-certified surgery center is a 24,000-square-foot structure. Fourth Corner Neurosurgical occupies nearly 9,000 square feet in the center. The practice was founded in 1988.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center was founded more than 30 years ago. It is an 11,000-square-foot, physician-owned and operated multispecialty ASC. It offers transparent prices, including the surgeon fee, surgery center fee and anesthesia fee, for more than 220 procedures. The center says it is the only ASC in Southern Utah with overnight capabilities.

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center is managed by Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, and Arlington-based Texas Health owns a majority share in the center. Ten Orthopedic Associates physicians operate out of the ASC, which houses physical therapy and digital imaging.

Watauga Orthopaedics (Johnson City)

Watauga Orthopaedics was founded in 1950 by Howell Sherrod, MD. Over the last decade, the center has expanded to offer services including total joint replacement, arthroscopy, sports medicine, fracture care, hand surgery, spine surgery and neuromusculoskeletal care.