10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD, one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner also operate out of the center.

Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin (Neenah)

The Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin is an 8,000-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and one procedure room. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is an affiliate of SurgCenter Development, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet. Six physicians provide minimally invasive spine care, pain management and orthopedic care at the ASC.

Cascade Brain & Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The 24,000-square-foot Cascade Brain & Spine Center was built in 2007. It is certified by CMS, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and offers both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for brain, neck and back conditions. Four physicians and one physician assistant operate out of Cascade.

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.

Illinois Spine Institute (Schaumburg, Ill.)

The Illinois Spine Institute has locations in Schaumburg and Crystal Lake, Ill. The practice includes an ASC with the latest surgical technology and three doctors specializing in spine surgery and interventional pain management.

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint

Missoula Bone & Joint was founded in 1956, and its ASC was founded in 2001. It opened a new surgery center Dec. 9, 2019. The new two-story facility has four surgical suites and four private recovery rooms.

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.)

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility that was built in 2013. It is accredited by The Joint Commission and features three operating rooms, six overnight rooms, four preoperative bays, four pain management bays and two post-anesthesia bays. The center's physicians are led by CEO Scott Dhupar, MD. The center offers services in artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, traumatic injuries and arthroscopy.

Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC (Charleston, S.C.)

The Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC is a 65,000-square-foot facility featuring six outpatient procedure rooms with overnight capabilities. It offers an in-house pharmacy, as well as MRI, MEG, digital X-ray and fluoroscopy services. Four surgeons and eight physician assistants operate out of Southeastern Spine Institute.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.