10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Allegiant Spine Institute (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Spine Institute has six physicians. The center has performed more than 25,000 minimally invasive procedures, more than 10,000 major spine procedures and more than 60,000 interventional spine procedures.

Edmonds (Wash.) Orthopedic Center

Edmonds Orthopedic Center has nine surgeons. Specialties include hip, knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, foot and ankle and elbow treatments.

Envision Spine Surgery (New York City)

Envision Spine Surgery is operated by Jian Shen, MD. Dr. Shen is an expert in endoscopic spine surgery and is a founding member of the International Society of Endoscopic Spine Surgery.

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

Gold Coast Surgicenter, located just off of Chicago's Magnificent Mile, offers services in hand, wrist, elbow, spine, neck, and total and partial joint replacement. The center's 15 physicians include Brian Cole, MD, host of the "Sports Medicine Weekly" podcast, and team doctors for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery's two spine specialists — Bret Dirks, MD, and Doug Blaty, DO — operate out of four satellite clinics as well as the main facility in Coeur d'Alene. Dr. Blaty partially credits his interest in spinal surgery to his experience more than 20 years ago as Dr. Dirks' patient after a back injury.

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.)

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility that was built in 2013. It is accredited by The Joint Commission and features three operating rooms, six overnight rooms, four preoperative bays, four pain management bays and two post-anesthesia bays. The center's physicians are led by CEO Scott Dhupar, MD. The center offers services in artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, traumatic injuries and arthroscopy.

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Founded in 1989, the Presidio Surgery Center is a California Pacific Medical Center affiliate and is accredited by The Joint Commission. Medical director Dan Perlov, MD, leads the 18 orthopedic surgeons and two spine specialists operating out of the center.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center is an 11,000-square-foot facility and the only ASC in southern Utah with overnight capabilities. The ASC boasts a 99.6 percent patient satisfaction rate and an infection rate of 0.037 percent, 70 times lower than the national average of 2.6 percent. The center has posted transparent surgery prices online since 2014.

The Spine Pro (Marina Del Rey, Calif.)

The Spine Pro is operated by Hooman Melamed, MD. The center was founded in 2005. He specializes in minimally invasive endoscopic and microscopic spinal and scoliosis surgery.

Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown, Tenn.)

Wolf River Surgery Center is one of two ASCs within Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics. The practice also has five locations. Its mission is "to provide unsurpassed patient care while being recognized as a leader in teaching and research in the profession of orthopedic surgery."