10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that do:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD, one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner operate out of the center.

Advanced Orthopedic Center (Port Charlotte, Fla.)

Advanced Orthopedic Center was recognized by the Port Charlotte Sun as the Best Orthopedic Practice for 2020. The practice announced in July the addition of two surgeons.

Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin (Neenah)

The Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin is an 8,000-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and one procedure room. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is an affiliate of SurgCenter Development, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet. Six physicians provide minimally invasive spine care, pain management and orthopedic care at the ASC.

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.). Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa opened in 2015 and has five spine specialists, including Navdeep Jassal, MD. Dr. Jassal implanted Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system in a patient in August, making the facility one of the first to perform the procedure.

American Center for Spine and Neurosurgery (Libertyville, Ill.). The American Center for Spine and Neurosurgery specializes in minimally invasive techniques, serving more than 4,000 patients from around the world.

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

The Arctic Surgery Center is a private, independent ASC that has been awarded The Joint Commission's standard of excellence. It boasts a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate, according to its website. The center offers micro laser surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and pain management services.

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.)

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center is governed by a six-member board of directors. The center is a member of Virginia group practice Tidewater Orthopaedics, which has been operating for over 40 years. Eight physicians operate out of CarePlex, which is accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Cascade Brain & Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The 24,000-square-foot Cascade Brain & Spine Center was built in 2007. It is certified by CMS, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and offers both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for brain, neck and back conditions. Four physicians and one physician assistant operate out of Cascade.

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.