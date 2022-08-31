Outpatient joint replacement vs. ambulatory joint replacement?

Over the past 5 years, there has been a lot of discussion about "outpatient joint replacement."

With all the emphasis on value-based care, joint replacement has been targeted as an

opportunity to reduce cost by movement from inpatient to outpatient admissions, resulting in a

reduction in skilled nursing admissions and decreased home health utilization. The BPCI

program led the way and continues to be successful in some markets. Many research articles

have been published in peer-reviewed journals citing the cost savings and the improvement in

outcomes. However, there still seems to be some hesitancy for migration to the ambulatory

surgery center. In 2016, the SG2 forecast was for 32% of joint replacements to be done in the

ASC by 2022. We haven’t even hit half of that. Why?

REASON #1: Site of Serve Shift. It is one thing to do an “outpatient joint” in the inpatient

setting where it is coded as HOPD (hospital outpatient department). You still have the safety net

of the big hospital; you still have your same staff, same rooms and it is, in fact, cheaper with a

reduced facility fee/DRG payment. However, to move it to the most cost-effective venue of the

outpatient surgery center it requires an entirely new care paradigm, from pre-admission testing

to patient education, staffing, sterile processing, care management, etc. So, the site of service

shift is not easy and, therefore, slow to progress and hit the SG2 forecast.

REASON#2: Alignment. To shift the site of service to the ASC, there must be alignment with

the surgeon, the payer and the ASC. Since it is a heavy lift to create programs and protocols

around a purely outpatient joint without an inpatient backdrop, systems have struggled to

figure it out and shift the volume to the ASC in large numbers. It is simply easier to keep doing

things the way you always have unless there is some incentive to change. Commercial

bundles and increased facility fees in physician-owned ASCs have seen excellent success in

certain markets.

REASON #3: Risk Assessment. The pandemic certainly gave outpatient joints a push and

many surgeons were forced to ask a different question as their OR’s were closed. We used to

ask "Who can I do at the ASC?" However, now we ask "Who CAN'T we do at the ASC?" To

help answer this question, we developed an evidence-based risk assessment tool, which is

built into our software program called ValereCARE, that we put all of our patients through. They

are assessed as type 1(healthy and safe to be done in the ASC), type 2 (comorbid conditions

needing clearances but can be done in the ASC if cleared) and type 3 (too many co-morbid

conditions and should be done in the hospital setting). We are embarking on a research study to

validate this tool and hope for others to be able to utilize it in their ASC’s.

We hope the industry progresses more and more towards ambulatory joint replacement as

surgeons and their staff get comfortable with this new value-based paradigm of care. It

requires alignment of payers, ASC executives and other industry leaders such as implant

companies. We will be gathering these various groups for the third time at our Valere Summit

on Ambulatory Joint Replacement on September 22-23 and all are welcome to come and take

part in this interactive value-based discussion. Registration and an agenda can be found at

www.valerebundledsolutions.com/summit.