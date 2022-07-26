Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush: 5 fast facts

Here are five fast facts on Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

1. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush was founded in 2003, according to its website.

2. All physicians who work at the company are also faculty members in the orthopedic surgery department at Rush University Medical Center.

3. The university’s medical center is the fifth-ranked hospital in the nation for orthopedics, according to U.S. News & World Report.

4. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush provides sports medicine and other related orthopedics services to professional, club and amateur sports teams, performing arts organizations and universities and colleges, according to its website.

5. The company has 28 locations across Illinois and Indiana.