Dr. Michael Chmell retires as OrthoIllinois ASC medical director after 19 years

Michael Chmell, MD, retired from his position of medical director at OrthoIllinois Surgery Center in Rockford.

Dr. Chmell has served as the medical director of the ASC since its opening in 2004. Under his leadership, the ASC has grown to an average of 95 to 100 weekly outpatient procedures, according to a March 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Geoffrey Van Thiel, MD, will succeed Dr. Chmell as the ASC's medical director, the release said.

OrthoIllinois is set to open two additional outpatient ASCs in Beloit, Wis., and Elgin, Ill., by January 2024.