Capitol Pain Institute acquires 3 Colorado practices, ASC

Capitol Pain Institute has acquired three practices and one ASC in Colorado.

The expansion marks the interventional pain management platform's entrance into the Colorado market, according to a March 30 news release from the platform's private equity firm Iron Path Capital.

The acquisitions include Springs Rehabilitation, Spinal Diagnostics and Regenerative Medicine, the Peak Physical Medicine and the Ascent Surgery Center, which are all in Colorado Spring, Colo.

In addition to Colorado, Capitol Pain Institute has clinics and ASCs in Texas, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.