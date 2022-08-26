10 states with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita

Almost 23,000 orthopedic surgeons practice in the U.S., according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView, which includes data on more than 2 million physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals in the U.S.

New Hampshire is the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita, while New Mexico is the state with the fewest. Texas, despite ranking number 19 for orthopedic ASCs per capita, comes in next to last for orthopedic surgeons per capita.

The top 10 states ranked by orthopedic surgeons per capita:

StatePopulationOrthopedic surgeons
Orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 people
New Hampshire 1,377,529 156 11.32
Wyoming 576,851 63 10.92
Montana 1,084,225 111 10.24
South Dakota 886,667 88 9.92
Alaska 733,391 69 9.41
Connecticut 3,605,944 331 9.18
Minnesota 5,706,494 522 9.15
Rhode Island 1,097,379 99 9.02
Idaho 1,839,106 163 8.86
Maine 1,362,359 115 8.44

