10 states with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita

Almost 23,000 orthopedic surgeons practice in the U.S., according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView, which includes data on more than 2 million physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals in the U.S.

New Hampshire is the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita, while New Mexico is the state with the fewest. Texas, despite ranking number 19 for orthopedic ASCs per capita, comes in next to last for orthopedic surgeons per capita.

The top 10 states ranked by orthopedic surgeons per capita: