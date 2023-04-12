Visus Therapeutics taps former Novartis leader

Biopharmaceutical ophthalmologic company Visus Therapeutics has added former Novartis leader Jehan Tamboowalla as its senior vice president of business development and marketing.

Mr. Tamboowalla will be responsible for identifying and executing strategic partnerships and collaborations and leading commercial activities for assets in clinical development.

Mr. Tamboowalla has over 20 years of experience in ophthalmic marketing, having served as vice president, head of new products, ophthalmology at Novartis, according to an April 12 press release.