Unifeye Vision Partners teams up with California ASC

Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners entered into a strategic alliance with Spencer Eye Center.

Based in Ventura County, Calif., Spencer Eye Center includes the Spencer Eye Surgery and Laser Center in Camarillo, Calif., a freestanding ASC, according to a Feb. 1 news release from Unifeye.

Led by Greg Spencer, MD, Spencer Eye Center provides services including cataract surgery and glaucoma management.

Unifeye Vision Partners network of ophthalmologists and optometrists includes 156 providers, 70 clinic locations and 17 ASCs, the release said.