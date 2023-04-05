Unifeye Vision Partners gains 17th practice

Unifeye Vision Partners has partnered with Kings Eye Center in Hanford, Calif.

This is the management service organization's 11th practice in California and 17th practice overall, according to an April 5 news release from Unifeye Vision Partners.

Kings Eye Center is led by Bradley Beard, MD, and is supported by three optometrists and more than 25 team members. 

Unifeye Vision Partners' network consists of 19 providers, 43 clinic locations and 11 ASCs. The MSO is backed by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners.

