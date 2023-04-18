UC San Diego breaks ground on 5-story vision center

The University of California San Diego Shiley Eye Institute has broken ground on a five-story, 100,000-square-foot vision research center that will house labs, clinical trial operations and administrative and educational spaces.

The center was supported by a $50 million funding gift received in 2018 from philanthropist Andrew Viterbi, PhD, and will be named the Viterbi Family Vision Research Center, according to an April 18 press release.

The donation funded construction of the new center, the Viterbi Family Department of Ophthalmology and six new endowed chairs.

The first three endowed chair positions have been filled by Radha Ayyagari, PhD, Eric Nudleman, MD, PhD, and Alex Huang, MD, PhD.

Researchers currently located at the Shiley Eye Institute will move to the new center, freeing up additional clinical space to care for more patients.