Ophthalmologist jobs projected to grow 4%

The projected change in employment for ophthalmologists is expected to increase 4% by 2032, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 4% growth rate is slightly higher than the average for all professions, which is 3%.
Here are the job outlook stats for ophthalmologists, except pediatric, according to the data, which was updated Sept. 6:
Number of jobs in 2022: 12,800
Projected number of jobs in 2032: 13,300
Employment change, 2022 to 2032: 500
Growth rate, 2022 to 2032: 4% increase