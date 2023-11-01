Ophthalmologist jobs projected to grow 4%

The projected change in employment for ophthalmologists is expected to increase 4% by 2032, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 4% growth rate is slightly higher than the average for all professions, which is 3%.

Here are the job outlook stats for ophthalmologists, except pediatric, according to the data, which was updated Sept. 6:

Number of jobs in 2022: 12,800

Projected number of jobs in 2032: 13,300

Employment change, 2022 to 2032: 500

Growth rate, 2022 to 2032: 4% increase