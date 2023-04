Ophthalmologist Bruce Ochsner, MD, founder of the Ochsner Eye Surgery Center in Wichita, Kan., died April 11 at 83, according to an obituary published in the Wichita Eagle.

Dr. Ochsner also helped to found the Wichita Eye Bank and performed medical missions around the world.

He stopped practicing ophthalmology in 2017 following a tractor accident, according to the obituary.