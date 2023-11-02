ModMed creates tool to streamline workflow for ophthalmologists

ModMed, an EHR and practice management system for ASCs, has added a tool enabling ophthalmologists to streamline their workflows.

ModMed has added a single-screen SOAP note tool that allows the user to review a patient's medical history, document findings and edit all on one single screen, reducing the need to click and scroll through various sections of the EHR to document clinical visits.

This allows ophthalmologists to reduce their number of clicks, making the workflow more efficient and user-friendly, according to a Nov. 2 press release.

ModMed's ophthalmology EHR has been named the top choice by users for seven years in a row, according to the release.