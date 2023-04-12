Bausch + Lomb shakes up executive team

Eye health company Bausch + Lomb has expanded its executive team, adding Bob Bailey as its executive vice president and chief legal officer and Andrew Stewart as its president of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals.

Christina Ackermann will step down from the roles of general counsel and president of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and leave Bausch + Lomb on April 28, according to an April 12 press release.

Mr. Bailey previously served at Bausch + Lomb for 18 years earlier in his career. He and Mr. Stewart, who most recently served as general manager of AbbVie's eye care franchise, both have more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry.