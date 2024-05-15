7 common eye surgery procedures at ASCs

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Cataract surgeries, surgical retina procedures and glaucoma surgeries are three of seven common outpatient eye surgeries performed at ASCs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication listed many of the most common procedures performed at ASCs across multiple specialties, including gastroenterology, orthopedic and spine, eye surgery and urology.

Here are seven of the most common outpatient eye surgery procedures that are performed at ASCs:

  • Cataract surgery with lens implant
  • Laser photocoagulation
  • Scleral buckle
  • Photodynamic therapy
  • Vitrectomy
  • Glaucoma surgery
  • Corrective eye surgeries

